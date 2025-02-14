Could Darkhorse Team Be in Play for Rams' Matthew Stafford?
The Los Angeles Rams are at a crossroads this offseason, as they must make difficult decisions on multiple players who have been critical to their success over the past few years. Veterans Cooper Kupp and Matthew Stafford are unquestionably the two Rams' stars with the most questions around them.
While the Rams have decided to move on from Kupp, they still need to find a trade partner. On the other hand, the Rams have been less clear with where they stand with Stafford, other than reports that the two sides are working things out behind closed doors.
Still, this does not eliminate the possibility of the Rams potentially trading Stafford this offseason. The veteran quarterback's contract could be a point of contention between him and the team, forcing Stafford to go elsewhere.
Jordan Dajani of CBS Sports believes there will be many suitors for Stafford's services, should the Rams choose to move on. The Tennessee Titans could be a potential landing spot for the veteran quarterback. Dajani noted the fact that the Titans' head coach has a connection to Stafford from their time with the Detroit Lions.
Dajani wisely noted that the Titans needing a quarterback does not mean they will be forced into using the top pick in the upcoming NFL Draft on a quarterback. While the top two quarterbacks in the draft are talented, the quarterbacks class overall is a weak one, allowing the Titans to fill one of the many holes on their team via the draft and adding a quarterback at another time.
"Just because the Titans have the No. 1 overall selection in the draft and need a quarterback doesn't guarantee they will use that pick on [Shedeur] Sanders or [Cam] Ward," Dajani said. "It has already been reported that Tennessee is. The Titans will absolutely sign a quarterback in free agency before the draft rolls around. Now, if that's someone like Zach Wilson or someone like Aaron Rodgers remains to be seen."
While on paper, it does not make much sense to send Stafford to the Titans, the Rams could likely get a solid return for him. This possibility makes it worth the Rams' consideration, as the right set of picks in return from the Titans could set the Rams up comfortably for the future.
