Stafford Will Determine the Rams' Offseason, and Future
The Los Angeles Rams have to make several decisions this offseason regarding a few of their best players from the past few seasons. None are more pressing of an issue than retaining quarterback Matthew Stafford, who reportedly entertained the idea of retiring briefly before deciding he would play next season.
Whether or not Stafford will play next season is no longer in question. Now, it is only a matter of where he will play next season and beyond. Although it is hard to imagine Stafford playing for another team, it is possible.
That possibility opens the door for numerous teams to step in and make a quality trade offer for the veteran quarterback. Los Angeles would then have yet another difficult decision to make this offseason, as a quality trade haul for the aging quarterback would likely at least be worth the Rams' consideration.
Ben Rolfe of the Pro Football Network recently released his predictions for every team in the National Football League's 2025 season. According to PFN's metrics, the Rams are projected to win nine games next season with Stafford in the fold, but things could take a turn for the worse if Stafford decides to retire.
"There is a lot of uncertainty swirling around the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford's future," Rolfe said. "He will unlikely retire, but the trade noise will not go away. If Stafford leaves, there is a chance this could be a bridge QB destination. It is hard to make a case that is either good or bad for this team because Stafford was hardly incredible last year (22nd).
"If Stafford leaves, this team will be downgraded slightly. With Stafford, they will be in the mix for the NFC West, but that division looks set to be brutal, and the Rams will face the fourth-toughest schedule in 2025 as things stand. A playoff spot is not out of the question, but they will not want the same slow start they had in 2024."
While it is doubtful the Rams would trade Stafford without a legitimate plan to replace him, anything can happen in contract negotiations, which would significantly change the outlook for Stafford and the Rams' immediate and long-term futures.
Considering how close the team came to having a shot at the Super Bowl, it seems unlikely that the Rams would trade Stafford. However, with Stafford's age and contract situation, it is hard to rule out any possibilities until the dust fully settles.
