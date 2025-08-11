Rams Should Feel Good About Current QB Situation
For much of training camp, concern hovered over the Los Angeles Rams quarterback situation for this season and potentially beyond. Franchise signal-caller Matthew Stafford has been dealing with a back injury that has forbid him from participating in practice, forcing the offense to lean on Jimmy Garopplo and Stetson Bennett.
However, after Bennett's bright showing in the Rams preseason win over the Dallas Cowboys, confidence at the position should be significantly higher than what it was just a few days ago.
Stetson Bennett's coming-out party eases concerns at QB
Much has been made about Bennett's past after winning two national championships for the Georgia Bulldogs as a true underdog story at his position. Much has been discussed about his future in Los Angeles after a rocky start. However, a great training camp from the second-year quarterback leaked into Saturday, where Bennett completed 16 of 24 passes for 188 yards two touchdowns to one interception.
"I was glad that I didn't try to force it on two throwaways," Bennett said after the game. "Sometimes you have to throw the ball away and end the drive with a kick or punt. I thought it went pretty well but obviously, there's going to be things to clean up.”
Bennett's preseason debut has put to ease the worry at his position for the time being. With Jimmy Garoppolo expected to get snaps under-center in the coming weeks and Stafford's positive injury update that signals a return to practice in the near future, the Rams should be eliated with the recent events of the past 24 hours.
No, Bennett should not be labeled as the future at quarterback in Los Angeles. Depending on how this college football season transpires and with two first-round selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, general manager Les Snead should still consider drafting or trading up for a rookie quarterback; a direction I feel would be beneficial for the Rams in the long run.
However, if Stafford or, worst-case scenario, Garoppolo were to get hurt, Bennett could have the spot-starting capabilities to play a Taylor Heinicke role in a system that allows the quarterback larger platforms. Saturday's game should've given head coach Sean McVay the confidence to begin theorizing this possibility.
Until then, hopefully never, the Rams should feel good about where they are with their signal-caller ordeal for the short and long term.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.