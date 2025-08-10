WATCH: Rams Stetson Bennett's Preseason Week One Press Conference
INGLEWOOD, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams, following a joint practice in Oxnard, took on the Cowboys once again in the preseason at SoFi Stadium.
Following the Rams' victorious effort, Bennett spoke to reporters after the game.
Watch Stetson Bennett's Press Conference Below
On Thursday, Sean McVay, now back at the Rams practice facility in Woodland Hills, fielded questions from reporters.
Q: How will Matthew Stafford increase his workouts on the field?
“He's been doing static throwing and different things like that. It’s going to be kind of in alignment with a little bit more of an increase, but it’s something that we feel really good about," stated McVay. "This was the plan all along. I've kind of held back some of the specifics with you guys, but because of some of the parameters that are out there, I might as well just provide some more context for you guys. This was part of the plan. August 8th was always that date that we had in mind. I was talking about week-to-week for you guys. We weren't really sure, when we talked to Dr. Watkins, what that would mean in terms of the Chargers practice, but really looking at it and saying, ‘Okay, easing him back in and really being able to build him back up is the smart thing.’ What I do think is important, if this was in season, he would be playing right now. We have taken a very cautious approach, but if we were playing a game this week, he would be playing in the game. I think that's important for you guys to be aware of.”
Q: What caused Stafford to aggravate his back?
“He had a little bit of soreness over the break from the time in between Maui and when we ended up coming back. He was throwing and feeling good, had a little bit of soreness in there, went and got it checked out and you can't be too smart with these types of things. It did show there was a little bit of an aggravated disc. We felt like the best plan of attack would be to do that epidural and then listen to Dr. Watkins and being able to listen to how Matthew feels. We wanted to err on the side of caution, like what I've shared with you guys. As of right now everything is on track to be able to get him a good month of work before we end up opening up against the Texans.”
