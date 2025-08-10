Sean McVay Provides Critical Updates Regarding Matthew Stafford's Return
It's official Rams fans, Matthew Stafford is officially back. His acclimation process began on Saturday and will continue into Monday as he undergoes several individual testing periods before he rejoins the team in full practice activities.
Sean McVay spoke about Stafford's throwing session on Saturday, following the Rams' victory over the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium.
“It was awesome," stated McVay. "He looked good. He threw the ball really well. There were no limitations in terms of the types of throws. Deep, intermediate and short, we were moving the launch point. He felt really good and we're looking forward to progressing him back into practice on Monday. It was a good step in the right direction.”
McVay was all smiles as he joked with reporters regarding Stafford's initial workload
“What would you guess Gary? [laughter] He got around 60. I think it was 68 throws. [laughter] That's what I would think. How's that? I love you, man. [laughter] It was 60 plus though.”
McVay also announced that due to injuries on the Chargers, the joint practice between the Chargers and Rams has been cancelled. The Chargers play against the Saints on Sunday and just lost star tackle Rashawn Slater for the season.
“It will just be individual on Monday with him. Unfortunately, we'll have to cancel that practice with the [Los Angeles] Chargers. I think they're a little bit banged up. [I] talked to [Head] Coach [Jim] Harbaugh. Bummer that we weren't able to get that done but I totally understand and we'll figure out a way to get great work against ourselves.”
As Stafford works through his rehabilitation process, McVay assured reporters that Stafford is on schedule and could play right now if called upon.
The Rams, due to them having the time in preseason, decided to take a more cautious approach to his health. In consultation with spine surgeon Dr. Robert Watkins, Stafford has taken an epidural and will continue to work with caution regarding his return. However, Stafford will be practicing at the team's facility in Woodland Hills on Monday.
What caused Stafford to aggravate his back?
“He had a little bit of soreness over the break from the time in between Maui and when we ended up coming back," stated McVay on Thursday. "He was throwing and feeling good, had a little bit of soreness in there, went and got it checked out and you can't be too smart with these types of things. It did show there was a little bit of an aggravated disc. We felt like the best plan of attack would be to do that epidural and then listen to Dr. Watkins and being able to listen to how Matthew feels. We wanted to err on the side of caution, like what I've shared with you guys. As of right now everything is on track to be able to get him a good month of work before we end up opening up against the Texans.”
