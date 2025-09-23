3 Revealing Fantasy Stats from Rams Loss to Eagles
For the second time in a row, the Los Angeles Rams put up a valiant fight against the Philadelphia Eagles just to come up a little short. In Week 3, a rematch of last year's NFC Divisional Round battle, the Rams had a chance to kick a field goal on the final play to take the lead and come away with a statement win against the reigning champions on the road.
Instead, Jordan Davis busted through Los Angeles' line, blocked the kick, and took it over 60 yards to the house, rubbing salt deep into the Rams' wounds. Losing two straight in such dramatic fashion can be severely deflating, but fans and analysts should only come away with more faith in this team's ability to contend for a title this season.
The Rams' fantasy owners should be beaming after this one, as LA was able to put up 26 points in a loss against perhaps the NFL's top defense and should have come away with more.
Rams are a lethal offense once again
1. Kyren Williams - three explosive runs
Like in the past two seasons, Kyren Williams took a bit to get going for the Los Angeles Rams. After a couple of disappointing outings to begin the 2025 NFL campaign, he was back to his usual production versus the Philadelphia Eagles.
In Week 3, he had three carries that went for 11, 12, and 13 yards. He's still yet to have a true breakaway run, but picking up a handful of chunk gains against a stout Eagles' defense is highly encouraging for his prospects moving forward. It's only a matter of time before he cracks a big one for the Rams.
2. Kyren Williams - two catches
It was believed that Kyren Williams would be utilized in the passing game more this season. Putting the ball in his hands in the air would allow LA to capitalize on his ability to make plays in space while also reducing the damage to his body.
In the last two years, he averaged just over three targets per game. He's actually on pace for less so far this season, but it does seem like Head Coach Sean McVay is trying to get him more involved as a receiver. If he can come down with two or three catches every week, it'll significantly raise the ceiling on his fantasy potential.
3. Davante Adams - eight targets
Davante Adams has quickly shown that he can be an elite fantasy receiver, even as a WR2 in this offense alongside Puka Nacua. And yet, one can't help but wonder if his connection with Matthew Stafford could be even better down the stretch.
Against the Eagles, Adams caught just three of his eight targets for 56 yards and a touchdown. He and Stafford had a few great opportunities downfield that they missed on. Adams' best fantasy games might be ahead of him this season.