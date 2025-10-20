2 Fantasy Takeaways from Rams Week 7 Blowout Over Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams came into Week 7 with a lot of questions surrounding this team. In their last two games, they took a brutal loss to the injury-riddled San Francisco 49ers in overtime and then coasted past the equally depleted Baltimore Ravens, 17-3. Nothing about that 1-1 stretch was inspiring confidence that the Rams could be true title contenders this season.
With Puka Nacua out with an ankle sprain and how poorly LA played without him versus Baltimore, there was fear that this team wouldn't be able to generate consistent offense with him on the sideline. Not only were they able to move the ball with relative ease, but they absolutely dominated the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, showing their resiliency in a 35-7 beatdown.
The Jaguars haven't been the most statistically sound defense this year, but they have playmakers at every level, including a fearsome pass rush and a deep secondary. Devin Lloyd's absence and Travon Walker playing with a club after wrist surgery opened the door for the Rams to take advantage. LA absolutely blew the door off in London.
Rams' offense notches statement performance
1. Matthew Stafford is a real-deal MVP candidate
Coming into the season, it was clear that the Los Angeles Rams could be dangerous, but their reliance on a 37-year-old Matthew Stafford, in his 17th year with a lingering back injury in the offseason, was worrisome. He's answered every doubt resoundingly in these first seven weeks, though. He continued his dark-horse MVP campaign with 182 yards and five touchdowns on 21-of-33 passing against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
He set NFL history in this game, becoming the first quarterback in the league to throw for five scores in an international game. He tallied 27.4 fantasy points as a result, showing that he can be trusted every week to produce like a top-12 quarterback.
2. Davante Adams took over
With Puka Nacua out, Stafford needed someone downfield to trust with big plays. He was able to dissect the Jaguars' defense while throwing to practice-squad wideouts and third-string tight ends, but any time he needed a sure hand in a crucial moment, he looked to Davante Adams. Adams answered the call, pulling down five catches for 35 yards, three touchdowns, and 26.5 full-PPR fantasy points.
Two of those scores were on fade routes, with Stafford able to loft it into the breadbasket for Adams, who would pull it down with ease over the Jaguars' outmatched defensive back. After this game, that connection in the end zone could become bread-and-butter for the Rams' offense moving forward. If so, Adams' fantasy ceiling will skyrocket.
