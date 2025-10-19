Three Most Important Rams Storylines From Win Over Jaguars
The Los Angeles Rams sit at 5-2 on the season and after their victory over Jacksonville, here are three story lines that should dominate the minds.
1. Sean McVay knows the path to the Super Bowl but will he follow it?
McVay was on the money with his preparations and play calling. Because of Puka Nacua' absence, McVay chose to supplement his offense with a tremendous amount of 13 personell, instead of his typical heavy dosage of 11 personell.
What that means is that McVay's standard personnel grouping consists of three wide receivers, one tight ends and one running back to add to the offensive line and quarterback. 13 is using three tight ends, one wide receiver, and one running back.
The Rams used 13 personell at the highest usage rate in the McVay era against Jacksonville and the most since 2016. So with Nacua set to come back, does McVay remain with the dink and dunk system that produced their most efficient offensive output of the season.
Kyren Williams also had 4.5 yards per carry.
2. Will the Rams rely on their 2025 young guns?
Konata Mumpfield and Terrance Ferguson scored their first NFL touchdowns of their career on Sunday, with both men showing off a propensity to attack the secondary with ruthless aggression and veteran productivity. Josaiah Stewart secured his second sack of the game while Shaun Dolac continued his growth on special teams.
However, unlike in previous years, the Rams haven't had to rely on their rookie class, allowing time for their development. While that's important and prudent to future success, the only way to learn football is to play football and considering the unique traits these young players have, there's a question on if the Rams aren't getting the most out of their diverse arsenal of weapons.
While Stewart has carved out a substantial role within the defense, Ferguson and Mumpfield have yet to break through. Could week seven plus a week eight BYE week be the moment and then the time needed for the coaching staff to implement them more in the game plan?
3. Who should be the Rams' WR1?
Davante Adams and Puka Nacua are WR1A and WR1B. There is no doubt about it and when it comes to snaps, both men should see the field often. The question is not who is the established WR1 on paper but when the Rams have a situation where they need to have it, does McVay dial up Adams or Nacua as the first read?
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE