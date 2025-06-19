The Rams' Top MVP Candidate of the 2025 Season
After adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams earlier this offseason, the Los Angeles Rams have a stacked offense. The Rams are expected to have one of the best offenses in the league, but Adams' arrival could mean more success for others.
Brandon Austin of the Pro Football Network listed one candidate for each team that could win the Most Valuable Player Award this upcoming season. Austin believes wide receiver Puka Nacua is the Rams player with the best chances of winning the award this upcoming season.
"Puka Nacua has quickly become one of the best receivers in the NFL. The former fifth-round pick had a record-setting rookie year, catching 105 passes for 1,486 yards and six touchdowns. His second season was shortened by injury, but he still had 79 catches for 990 yards and three scores in 11 games," Austin said.
"Nacua was extremely efficient, with a 74.5% catch rate on 106 targets last year. The Los Angeles Rams moved on from Cooper Kupp this offseason but replaced him with Davante Adams, which could be an upgrade."
"Even with Adams in town, Nacua already has strong chemistry with Matthew Stafford and should still be the top option in the passing game. MVPs are usually quarterbacks, but Nacua is a special player with a knack for making history," Austin said.
Following Organized Team Activities, Nacua noted how he has improved over the offseason. The veteran wide receiver also credited some of his improvement to things he has learned from Adams in the short time he has been with the Rams.
"I think lateral quickness has been something that's been huge for me. At the line of screaming Ifeel like I love the physicality but there also is, especially when watching Davante, there is an artform of being elusive at the line of scrimmage with less contact and being a little bit more efficient instead of having to run through guys and just rely on the strength that I feel like I have at the line of scrimmage," Nacua said.
"So I think that's been something and it's given me confidence to put myfoot in the groundwhile running some of these effort routes and breaking away from defendersand just the confidence in being able to put my foot in the ground.
Go and like our Facebook page today and give us your thoughts on this pick WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Also, make sure you follow along right now on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI, and you will never miss any Rams content this season!