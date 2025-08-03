The Good and Not So Good from Rams 2025 Training Camp
LOS ANGELES, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams will wrap up their 2025 training camp from Loyola Marymount University on Sunday as they prepare for a joint scrimmage against the Dallas Cowboys on Tuesday in Oxnard, California.
So what have we seen from the Rams so far? What is the good and the bad? We take a look at all of the good, plus the not-so-good through training camp.
The Good
The Pass Catchers
Davante Adams and Puka Nacua have looked like the best receiver duo in the NFL, Tutu Atwell has had some issues, but he naturally creates space for others to exploit. Jordan Whittington and Konata Mumpfield might have played themselves into bigger roles, and the tight end room continues to ball out with Tyler Higbee and Davis Allen in particular having made plays throughout camp.
Don't sleep on Colby Parkinson. Terrance Ferguson is the new golden boy but Parkinson might be the Rams' most dangerous tight end in open space.
Jarquez Hunter
Kyren Williams and Blake Corum have been excellent throughout camp as both men are set to run the Rams to the promised land. However, when the short yards are needed, it's the human wrecking ball known as Jarquez Hunter that will blast the Rams into the end zone.
Hunter has looked great in camp, bouncing off defenders, penetrating into the second level of the defense consistently. He's also scary in open space, especially when he gets a head of steam. Hunter is wired differently and that's why he's such a special player.
The Secondary
Despite concerns entering camp, the secondary has held up well with Quentin Lake, Kam Kinchens, Jaylen McCollough, Emmanuel Forbes, Shaun Jolly, and Derion Kendrick putting in memorable performances. How the Rams navigate this room will be up to them but even players like Josh Wallace and Charles Woods have done some things to make this roster.
The preseason will determine everything but there is a lot to be excited about.
The Not So Good
Linebacker Depth
Landman left practice early as a precautionary measure, and his absence was noticeable. The Rams need Landman more than they might want to admit. While Omar Speights has the position locked down, how the Rams figure out who is behind him might be the difference between winning and losing.
Pooh Paul Jr, Troy Reeder, Elias Neal, Tony Fields II, or Shaun Dolac. Who do you choose?
Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford will miss the entire camp and now that we are one month away, his health issues are starting to become a red flag. The Rams have a clear ceiling on their offense and the ceiling is about 35 yards. Without him, they can not consistently target downfield, limiting the effectiveness of McVay's system, a system built to target all three phases of the field.
Tipped Passes
Garoppolo had a bunch of his passes tipped on Saturday. To be fair, he's been playing this same defense for nine days so they probably have the timing of his throws downpact.
This might be a good time for Sean McVay and staff to institute plays that will disrupt timing to limit tipped passes, because the last thing anyone needs is an untimely interception, just because a defensive lineman raised his hands.
