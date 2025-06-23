Anonymous NFL Exec Sounds Off on the Los Angeles Rams
The Los Angeles Rams had arguably the most significant signing of any team in free agency this offseason when they signed Davante Adams. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN listed the addition of Adams as one of the moves he liked the most.
"Three things can doom a veteran player: age, injury history, and declining skill. Adams is 32, but he's still performing at a high level and rarely misses time because of injury. Many evaluators still consider him elite, while acknowledging that he might have lost half a step after 11 years in the league," Fowler said.
"While Cooper Kupp was a Los Angeles Rams great, he was affected by all three categories above. Teams we spoke to think Los Angeles got good value in Adams at two years and $44 million. The team can escape the deal after one year and $20 million and still save $14 million on the cap.
"Sean [McVay] can get really creative with him, because he's that classic outside receiver with size that you can also slide inside," an NFL personnel evaluator said. "It's a risk because Kupp was so good there for so long. But I see this as a slight upgrade."
Earlier this offseason, Adams explained what it was about McVay and the Rams that appealed to him, eventually leading to him joining the team in free agency. The chance to be coached by McVay and catch passes from Stafford was too good an offer for the veteran receiver to turn down.
"There were a lot of different things that already appealed, and honestly, coming into it and knowing that this may be a thing that I would be a free agent is already something that was on my radar. After speaking with a couple of players, Sean, and a couple of the other personnel, it was clear that this was where I needed to be," Adams said.
"[The Rams were] definitely the most eager organization to reach out, whether it was the understanding of contracts or understanding of where I am in my game. Obviously, having an opportunity to play with [QB] Matthew [Stafford] is a heck of an opportunity. I can't wait to get started with that and the rest of the team, too.
"Being able to be with a contender at this point in my career is something I've been waiting for a while now. I've been putting the work in to make it happen, but now we got it. It's exciting."
