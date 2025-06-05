Puka Nacua Tells Reason Why He Changed His Number
The Los Angeles Rams' playmaker was always going to change numbers. According to Puka Nacua, despite rumors, Davante Adams never demanded Nacua's 17, as Nacua wanted to change his number last season.
In the NFL, if a player wants an immediate number change, they have to buy the entire inventory of jerseys made for sale. If they don't want to pay, they must wait a year so the NFL can make their money on jersey sales of the original number.
“It was something that the NFL… they make you file out some paperwork before switching over your jersey number. And it was going to cost me a pretty hefty amount my rookie year and I didn't have that money so I said, ‘I'll wait the whole year.’ And it was just how the timing worked out on when they stopped making the jerseys and stuff like that. So 17 was free for Davante when he came over.”
So any rumors of issues or beef because of the number, or even rumors that Adams did anything for the number 17 besides ask for it from the equipment manager are simply false. In fact, Nacua was complementary of Adams during the press conference.
“I think the positive impact has already been felt from Davante. From the moment he walked in he's been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to have a complete different mindset of somebody who's played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that. So it's been exciting to hear from him. But it's been great. I think of guys my rookie year, Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek as well as having ‘Coop’ and Matthew who helped me learn the nuances of our offense and allowed me to ask the right questions and provide that comfortable space to be willing to learn right next to them.”
“I think the suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that he thrives on and everybody in the NFL knows that's something that is one of his greatest assets and to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense. So I'd say that's been one of the biggest things.”
Adams and Nauca look to become the most formidable receiver duo in the NFL.
