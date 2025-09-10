Rams Morning Report: Injuries Pop Up Across the NFC West
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Tuesday, the Los Angeles Rams sat back and watched as the NFL got back in the full swing of things with a plethora of roster moves.
Los Angeles Rams
Cody Schrader
Running back Cody Schrader was signed to the Jacksonville Jaguars' active roster just one day after former Rams executive James Gladstone, now Jaguars' general manager traded running back Tank Bigsby to the Philadelphia Eagles.
The Rams' Injury Report
On Monday, Sean McVay said this regarding the health of his roster.
“Kevin Dotson had a lateral ankle sprain. He’ll be week-to-week. [Offensive Lineman] Steve [Avila] also had an ankle sprain. He came back in the game after Kevin had gone out. Steve got it early in the game, he went out. [Offensive Lineman] Beaux Limmer ended up coming in. Kevin Dotson got his ankle. Steve did an amazing job of coming in to be able to finish the game."
"Those guys both got their ankles and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson has an AC sprain in his shoulder but he was able to come back and finish the game. Then some of your typical bumps and bruises. [Offensive Lineman] Rob [Havenstein] got his ankle a little bit. [Tight End] Davis Allen got his knee, but that's par for the course in terms of physical games like that.”
Wednesday is when the Rams' first injury report of the week comes out. The Rams have yet to rule anyone out, but the fact that Matthew Stafford wasn't named, in my opinion, that should put any back concerns to bed.
San Francisco 49ers
The 49ers placed George Kittle on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. That means he will miss the Rams' week five contest against the 49ers.
Arizona Cardinals
Defenders Cody Simon and Joey Blount left Sunday's game against the Saints with concussions or having entered concussion protocol. Zaven Collins suffered a hand injury, and guard Will Hernandez was named questionable on Tuesday.
Seattle Seahawks
Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is dealing with a high-ankle sprain and is week-to-week.
On Tuesday, Jake Bobo, Uchenna Nwosu, and Dareke Young were listed as questionable.
Jalen Carter
The Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle was suspended one game and fined his entire week one game check for getting disqualified from the NFL's season-opening contest against the Dallas Cowboys.
The suspension was for the Cowboys game. Since Carter missed every play from scrimmage, the NFL is counting his absence as the suspension, meaning he will be eligible to play immediately. The Rams take on the Eagles in Philadelphia in week three.
