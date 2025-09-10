How Rams Followed Keys in Week One Win
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Before the Los Angeles Rams took on the Houston Texans, I named five keys to victory. Let's see if the Rams followed and if they did, what were the results.
1. Pace and tempo will dictate offensive success
It did dictate the success because early on, the Rams were all out of sorts. Once Sean McVay pushed the tempo and put the ball in Matthew Stafford's hand, the offense gained a rhythm that prevented third and long situations, allowing the Rams to score twice.
When the Rams need to get the offense rolling, it's clear what they have to do. Use the quick pass to pop the run, which will lead to the downfield pass.
2. Davante Adams leads the way
He did in a way. While Adams was not the top target I predicted, the success of the offense was due to his influence. The Texans' defensive game plan was built to take Adams out of the game, and they used their two top defensive backs in C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Derek Stingley Jr, to do so.
As a result, Puka Nacua had himself a day, catching Matthew Stafford's pass that gave him 60,000 passing yards and another catch to put the game to rest.
3. Change the picture on C.J. Stroud at the last second
The Rams didn't have to change the picture at the last second because they changed the entire picture of how they operate. How could Stroud audible and change protections when Byron Young was being deployed in a variety of ways and Chris Shula was sending blitzes from every angle? Don't need to change the picture if you've already changed the book.
4. In anarchy, chaos is a natural product. It is up to the Rams if they will induce or endure chaos. What do they choose?
Induse. The Rams defense did not let off the gas and it forced Texans offensive coordinator Nick Caley to act. Thus, he went to the quick pass and the ground on the Texans' final drive. By doing so, it lined up Nate Landman to make a game-changing forced fumble.
When Colby Parkinson fumbled, he did not find one enemy on his sideline. They chose to change the tide and in the end, they won because of it.
5. Attack, attack, attack
The defense lived by a simple code. Dominate. This is one of those rare times when the right set of defenders have the same mindset as their coordinator. Attack, attack, attack. They did and that's why they won.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE