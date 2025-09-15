Ram Digest

Rams Offense Leaves More Questions to These 5 Inquiries

The Los Angeles Rams offense did turn it on late, but the problems of old keep arising

Brock Vierra

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) looks downfield during the first quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and before the game, I posed several questions the team would have to answer. Let's just say the answers provided lead straight to more questions.

1. What's the answer when Davante Adams and Puka Nacua aren't on the field?

While convention states it's probably Jordan Whittington, I'll make the argument that it's actually Davis Allen. Allen has caught a touchdown in consecutive games and is able to be flexed out if the Rams wish for a spread-out formation.

Davante Adams
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Three touchdowns in his past four games.

2. When will Sean McVay use Terrance Ferguson?

It's slowly but surely for Ferguson. Four plays, three passing plays and one run play. It's clear that despite Colby Parkinson's injuries, Ferguson needs some time. McVay wanted Ferguson for a reason, so there must be a method to his madness, and if Ferguson is to be that dynamic threat McVay envisions, Ferguson will have to be on the right page mentally.

3. How good is Beaux Limmer?

Beaux Limmer
Aug 9, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams center Beaux Limmer (50) in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Not good enough to get the start it seems. The Rams went to Justin Dedich as the starter. While this is likely a week-to-week situation, it's interesting to see the tactical decisions. Limmer is the backup swing but when it comes to the specifics of the left guard position, they trust Dedich more.

4. Is it time to have serious conversation about Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith?

Yes. Tutu Atwell will likely be a successful player in another system because he's talented but until McVay uncorks what I saw during the joint practice against the Cowboys, Atwell will struggle for targets in this system and Xavier Smith is a problem to defend.

Xavier Smith
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Xavier Smith (19) tries to duck around Tennessee Titans tight end Gunnar Helm (84) during the first quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith was the star man in the preseason and had a massive catch in week one. It may also be time to point out that the combination of Atwell, Smith, and Konata Mumpfield is one to explore for certain situations.

5. Coleman Shelton, let's see what you got

Shelton once again played every snap, and while there was one blunder, it didn't seem like an issue of skill or execution, just miscommunication. We'll get more clarity on the situation, but nothing to write home about.

Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another Rams news story.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE

feed

Published
Brock Vierra
BROCK VIERRA

Brock Vierra, a UNLV graduate, is the Los Angeles Rams Beat Writer On Sports Illustrated. He also works as a college football reporter for our On Sports Illustrated team.