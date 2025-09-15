Rams Offense Leaves More Questions to These 5 Inquiries
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams took on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday and before the game, I posed several questions the team would have to answer. Let's just say the answers provided lead straight to more questions.
1. What's the answer when Davante Adams and Puka Nacua aren't on the field?
While convention states it's probably Jordan Whittington, I'll make the argument that it's actually Davis Allen. Allen has caught a touchdown in consecutive games and is able to be flexed out if the Rams wish for a spread-out formation.
Three touchdowns in his past four games.
2. When will Sean McVay use Terrance Ferguson?
It's slowly but surely for Ferguson. Four plays, three passing plays and one run play. It's clear that despite Colby Parkinson's injuries, Ferguson needs some time. McVay wanted Ferguson for a reason, so there must be a method to his madness, and if Ferguson is to be that dynamic threat McVay envisions, Ferguson will have to be on the right page mentally.
3. How good is Beaux Limmer?
Not good enough to get the start it seems. The Rams went to Justin Dedich as the starter. While this is likely a week-to-week situation, it's interesting to see the tactical decisions. Limmer is the backup swing but when it comes to the specifics of the left guard position, they trust Dedich more.
4. Is it time to have serious conversation about Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith?
Yes. Tutu Atwell will likely be a successful player in another system because he's talented but until McVay uncorks what I saw during the joint practice against the Cowboys, Atwell will struggle for targets in this system and Xavier Smith is a problem to defend.
Smith was the star man in the preseason and had a massive catch in week one. It may also be time to point out that the combination of Atwell, Smith, and Konata Mumpfield is one to explore for certain situations.
5. Coleman Shelton, let's see what you got
Shelton once again played every snap, and while there was one blunder, it didn't seem like an issue of skill or execution, just miscommunication. We'll get more clarity on the situation, but nothing to write home about.
