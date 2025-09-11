Rams Morning Report: Same Problems Rising
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams have turned their focus towards their week two opponent, the Tennessee Titans. Here's everything you need to know.
Los Angeles Rams
Rams Injury Report
On Wednesday, Sean McVay provided an update on his roster.
“Good walkthrough just now," stated McVay. "As far as the injury report is concerned, [Tight End] Davis Allen will be limited with the knee, but he's making great progress. [Offensive Lineman] Rob Havenstein, it'll be a veteran rest day for him, but his ankle is a little sore."
"Expect him to be ready to go tomorrow. [Offensive Lineman] Kevin Dotson will not participate with his ankle. [Offensive Lineman] Steve Avila will not participate with his ankle. [Wide Receiver] Davante Adams will have a rest day and then [Tight End] Colby Parkinson will not participate with his shoulder.”
McVay stated that no decision regarding Avila and Dotson's ability to play has been made yet.
Stafford Shares Impressions on Titans and Jeffery Simmons
“They're a really physical defense," stated Matthew Stafford. "He's obviously an unbelievable player inside. He does a hell of a job for them. He is really disruptive, strong, gets off on the count, physical, fast and plays with a nasty streak. I mean he's a really good player. They’ve got a lot of good players on their defense. I think they're really sound."
"They give you multiple looks, especially in the back end. You have to go out there and trust what your eyes see, go out there and play ball, get through progressions and that's what they want you to do and try to collapse the pocket while they're doing that. They have a really good defense. They’re physical and fast. There are a bunch of different things to look at on the back end and that'll be a big challenge for us.”
Brian Callahan
Despite it being only the second game of the season, Titans head coach Brian Callahan has displayed a short fuse in recent press conferences.
Callahan also seems not to know the rules of the NFL regarding what is a completed catch and what isn't.
The game will also see the Rams taking on their former Special Teams Coordinator John Fassel. Fassel served as Rams' interim head coach after Jeff Fisher's firing in 2016 and was retained by Sean McVay until the end of the 2019 season.
Fassel serves Tennessee in the same role.
