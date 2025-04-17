NFL Mock Draft: Rams Think Ahead With Quarterback on Day One
The Los Angeles Rams were able to keep franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford for another two years, even giving him another dynamic playmaker for him to throw to in Davante Adams. Stafford has played with many great wide receivers in the past, it's nice to see him connect with another one before his time in Los Angeles is up.
The expectation is that after Stafford's extension is done in two years, he'll retire a Rams legend, and hopefully by then have won two Super Bowls with the Rams. However, if that does or doesn't happen, the Rams still have to account for their future beyond this current Super Bowl window.
The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and yet the Rams can still do whatever they want with their draft pick. Ideally, it should be a prospect who helps them win now, but even taking a shot on a player for the future wouldn't be a bad move by them.
Mike Renner is a sports writer for CBS Sports and in his recently released three-round mock draft, he predicts the Rams will make a pick to ensure their success in the future. He predicts the Rams will use the 26th overall pick to draft Jaxson Dart.
"Given the fact that they won't be drafting in the top five anytime soon, the Rams may opt to go the Packers route and take a swing on a quarterback in the first-round a few years before they need it. Dart won't be NFL-ready coming from a simplistic Ole Miss offense, but he has the tools to develop", Renner said.
Dart was one of the few rookies invited to attend the NFL draft in person, which means the NFL has a lot of faith that he won't make it to the second round. This opens up possibilities for the Rams to draft him, and develop him under Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford.
While I would prefer them to take a player like Colston Loveland in the first round and target a quarterback in later rounds, they may want to take a swing on a talent that won't be available in later rounds and that's Dart.
