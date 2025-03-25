NFL Draft: Who Is the Rams' Most Mocked Player?
The Los Angeles Rams need their upcoming draft pick to help towards contention. Their roster is already loaded with talent, and after a successful free-agency period, there aren't that many weaknesses on this team.
Their offense especially got a huge boost when they signed Davante Adams. The one position on their offense that they've yet to solidify is their tight end position. Tyler Higbee has been their starter for years, but after last season, where he couldn't stay healthy, they need to look for a better option.
This, alongside cornerback, is a paramount target for the Rams in the draft, luckily for them, they have such a good track record when it comes to the NFL draft. Their scouting department and general manager, Les Snead, know exactly what to look for in prospects to find gems in the rough.
Pro Football Focus has released an article where they go over what their mock draft simulator predicts what players teams will choose based on the prospect most linked to that team. For the Rams, that's tight end prospect Colston Loveland from the University of Michigan.
"Loveland lacks the density to play as an inline tight end consistently in the NFL, but he brings plenty of value as a tall, long pass catcher with natural hands and crisp routes to line up as a big slot or “X” receiver. He also has some versatility to play attached to the line of scrimmage in certain situations".
The Rams already have a tight end they use consistently on blocking downs with Colby Parkinson, they should target a tight end with a high pass upside, such as Loveland. He's been linked to the Rams in previous mock drafts, so it's no surprise to see him be their most linked prospect.
While the Rams could use their pick to add to their receiver room, Loveland would arguably be more valuable. With another receiver, that'd be another player fighting for targets in a loaded wide receiver room.
Loveland provides all the benefits of a wide receiver with the added bonus that he'd be the only one in his group of players consistently getting targeted for catches. He then could be used to fake teams out and attract extra bodies, which in turn would help out their passing game even more.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.