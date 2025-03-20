NFL Mock Draft: Rams Add On to Receiver Room
The Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest splashes of the off-season by signing Davante Adams from the New York Jets and creating one of the most lethal passing attacks accompanied by Puka Nacua and headlined by Matthew Stafford.
This trio will hopefully catapult their offense into another stratosphere, which could lead to Stafford being the quarterback of another historic passing offense. He has already been a part of two historic wide receiver seasons in Calvin Johnson and Cooper Kupp; this next season could be his third.
With the Rams being so close to defeating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last year, their draft pick in the upcoming NFL draft has to contribute immediately toward their short window of Super Bowl contention.
The Rams have set themselves up for their window to be in the next two years, as that's when Staffords and Adams's contract will expire. This will be the last opportunity for them to compete for a Super Bowl with their current core, they have to nail this draft pick.
With their general manager, Les Snead, they have a history of making the right choice in the draft, and it's expected that this year will be no different. Joel Klatt writes for Fox Sports, and in his mock draft, he believes the Rams will select wide receiver prospect Emeka Egbuka.
"The Rams let Kupp go but brought in Davante Adams. However, Adams is 32 and just thinking about potential player and team fits, Sean McVay getting an intelligent, talented receiver who's a great route runner would really work. Egbuka can occupy the slot next to Adams and Puka Nacua.
He's a strong leader and Ohio State doesn't win the national championship without him. If you can add someone like Egbuka, that's a major plus for your locker room", said Klatt.
Egbuka would create a three-headed dragon for Stafford to throw to on any given possession and would just make this Rams' passing attack even deadlier. He has a championship pedigree and would create another star-studded wide-receiver duo in LA long after Adams has gone.
The Rams seemingly locked up their wide receiver room for next year, but adding Egbuka would really take their offense over the top. Still, I think the Rams should lean towards a position of need and draft a cornerback who could help them solidify their defense in the backfield.
