NFL Draft: Should Rams Revamp Tight End Position?
The Los Angeles Rams have a history of nailing their draft picks, and if they do it again this year, they could head into next season with some serious momentum. This is a team that's ready to compete, and their first-round pick must contribute to that.
Despite continuously being disrespected by power rankings, the Rams have had one of the most successful off-seasons by any team in the NFL. Their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs has lit a fire under their front office to be as aggressive as possible in their Super Bowl window.
They're projected to have one of the best passing attacks in the NFL, led by Sean McVay's creative offensive schemes and orchestrated through Matthew Stafford. He'll be throwing dimes to Puka Nacua and Davante Adams in what's sure to be a flurry of yards.
As successful as their passing attack could be, they are missing one component that would be the cherry on top. A tight could do a lot in an offense, block, and be the safety blanket for a quarterback. However, a tight end with a passing upside would transform the dynamic of this offense.
Could Penn State's Tyler Warren be that answer? He would be the single biggest investment the Rams have made at tight end and would likely require a trade up, but he could unlock the offense in a number of ways.
In 2024, Warren had 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Additionally, he ran the ball 26 times for 218 yards and four more touchdowns. A player of his caliber would do wonders in McVay's offensive scheme and would set up their tight-end position for many years.
Warren is an amazing prospect, and if he's available, the Rams shouldn't think twice about drafting him. Realistically, I just don't think he'll be available. Many teams above the Rams would be interested in a tight-end prospect such as him, and unless they trade for him, I don't see him being available for them.
Thankfully, though, due to the way free agency has shaken out, if the Rams were interested in drafting a tight end, there's a higher likelihood they'll be able to. Even if they can't, tight end isn't a position of need for them, and there are other players they should look for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.