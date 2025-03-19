NFL Mock Draft: Rams Take Lockdown Defender
The Los Angeles Rams have the 26th overall pick in the upcoming 2025 draft. After a successful free agency period in which they addressed some of the team's biggest weaknesses, they look complete and ready to compete with the NFC's biggest competitors.
Matthew Stafford and Sean McVay have a brand new weapon in Davante Adams, which will create a lethal passing game alongside Puka Nacua. They also made sure to resign Tutu Atwell, whose speed impressed last season and will hopefully see a bit more usage this year.
On the defensive side of the ball, they signed Poona Ford. That bodes well for them, as one of the biggest reasons they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, was their inability to stop the run. Ford will help out with that tremendously.
They also resigned Larrell Murchison and signed Nathan Landman out of free agency, which helps replace some notable defensive pieces they've lost so far to other teams. Interestingly enough, they've yet to resign Ahkello Witherspoon, who was one of their starting cornerbacks last year.
Though they've done a lot of work in free agency to make them as best they can, one of the things they are missing is a lockdown corner. They have Kamren Curl and Kamren Kinchens, but they may look towards the draft to find themselves some help in the secondary.
Daniel Jeremiah is an NFL media analyst, and he recently published the third iteration of his mock draft. In this version, he thinks the Rams should select Trey Amos, a cornerback prospect from the University of Mississippi
Last season for the Ole Miss Rebels, Amos had 50 total tackles and three interceptions, as well as 11 passes defended and one forced fumble. He is coming off his best year by far at the collegiate level, and hopefully, that momentum carries over to his NFL career.
The thing that stands out the most about Amos as a prospect is his speed, as he tested very well at the NFL combine, running the 40-yard dash in 4.43 seconds. He only weighs 190 pounds, so he needs to put on some muscle to compete with bigger receivers, but with his long arms and height, he could be the lockdown defender the Rams are looking for.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE