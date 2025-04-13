NFL Mock Draft: Rams Continue To Bolster Offense
The Los Angeles Rams have eight draft picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and in the past couple of years, they've had very successful draft classes. They are going to need another Les Snead masterclass if they want to maximize their chances of winning a Super Bowl next season.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and I've been reviewing each pick he makes for the Rams in his seven-round mock draft. After selecting Zah Frazier in the fourth round, he predicts the Rams will bolster their offense by drafting Anthony Belton and Will Howard.
Belton is an offensive tackle prospect from North Carolina State University, and while his path to the NFL may not have been like other prospects, he does have a lot to offer and should definitely be a prospect the Rams target. He'd help with their offensive line depth as a rookie, with the potential to be a starter for them as early as his sophomore year.
Lance Zierlein wrote his NFL draft profile stating,
"Belton is an enormous tackle with good power and long arms. He can bulldoze the roads clean for running backs but needs to play with better hand placement to sustain his early lead. Belton has the length to shove rushers up and around the pocket but his punch timing is inconsistent and he lacks the body control to consistently respond to inside counters.
If a team can steady his feet and improve his hand placement, he could become a solid starter at right tackle, but he will need some help from time to time".
Then, he predicts the Rams will draft Howard who is coming off a championship in his first year with the Ohio State Buckeyes. Howard demonstrated how effective he can be given he's put in a successful situation, and paired alongside Sean McVay, this could be another home run pick for the Rams.
It'd be immense value to draft him in the fourth round, and he'd be a perfect fit for their future. They should be aggressively pursuing any players who help them out now, but they can't forget about their future either. The Rams will still have Puka Nacua for a while and any other young weapons they draft in this year's draft, Howard has shown he has what it takes to win at the highest level.
