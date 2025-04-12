NFL Mock Draft: Rams Ideal Fit for Day Three CB
The Los Angeles Rams had a young defense that propelled them all the way to the playoffs, and even though they flamed out in the second round, they'll be back better than ever next year. With another year of development, players like Kamren Kinchens and Cobie Durant are ready to break out.
As good as it will be for their defense for players to emerge into stars, that shouldn't deter the Rams from targeting defensive pieces in the NFL draft. They can never have enough talent on that side of the ball, and in case of injuries it's always good to have backups they can rely on.
The Rams have eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, at least one of them should be used to address their secondary. It's one of the weaker units across their defense, and even if they target a backup, Les Snead has a knack for drafting stars in later rounds. The player they take a chance on may be the next best story in the NFL.
Chris Trapasso is a sports writer for CBS Sports and he published a seven-round mock draft where he attempts to predict every NFL team's single pick. For the Rams, their first pick in the fourth round is predicted to be cornerback Zah Frazier out of the University of Texas at San Antonio.
With players like Chris Paul Jr. and Shemar Turner, it's clear that in Trapasso's mind, the Rams want to build on their strengths and bolster their defense even more. The Rams predicted first pick in his mock draft is Jack Bech, so it makes sense for them to target defense the rest of the way.
In 2024, Frazier had 24 total tackles as well as swatting down nine passes and having one forced fumble, while also intercepting six balls. It was his best year by far in college, and he has the potential to be a hidden gem for the Rams.
He's a bit older for a rookie, but that'd be perfect for the Rams who are trying to compete for a Super Bowl and need as much experience as they can get. His lone starting season produced good results, and his athleticism on its own is worth a day-three pick.
