Why Rams Should Consider Reuniting With Jalen Ramsey
The Miami Dolphins are expected to trade star cornerback Jalen Ramsey ahead of the NFL draft. This comes after a pair of disappointing seasons with the Dolphins, where he had problems staying on the field, and even when he was on the field, his play wasn't as great as it used to be.
The Dolphins probably envisioned they'd be getting the lockdown corner that was so prominent in his time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Los Angeles Rams, but it was evident for everyone to see that he has started to regress.
If that's the case, then why should the Rams be interested in paying a veteran player the bulk of his contract in a year where they're expected to compete for a Super Bowl? The answer is simple: they have a need in their secondary, and the Dolphins can't expect too much in exchange for Ramsey.
From the past two years, Ramsey's trade value has decreased, which means they may deal him for as low as a third-round pick. The Rams have eight picks in the upcoming NFL draft, and trading for Ramsey saves them a high draft pick they can use on a different position of need.
An example of this is trading for Ramsey, which frees up space for them to target a prospect like Colston Loveland in the first round, which would dramatically improve their offense and give Matthew Stafford another reliable receiver to throw the ball to.
Just because they don't draft a defensive back in the first round doesn't mean they should give up on that position, either. Ramsey isn't getting any younger, and while he would increase the talent in their secondary, they would still lack a long-term answer at that position.
A player like Zah Frazier would be perfect for the Rams to target in later rounds of the draft, he has high potential and is worth them using a day three pick on. Ramsey may even be able to get back to his days of glory, playing in a situation he's familiar with and with a chance to win another Super Bowl.
