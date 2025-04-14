NFL Mock Draft: Kentucky Star Linked to the Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have a few things to figure out before they are truly considered one of the top contenders in the NFC. They were one play away from eliminating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, and they went on to win the Super Bowl, how could the Rams get to where they're at?
They've addressed their most prominent issues in the offseason by retaining Matthew Stafford and keeping their offensive line core intact, even adding another offensive weapon for Stafford to throw to in Davante Adams.
With Cooper Kupp their offense was able to hang with the Eagles, with Adams it should be even better. Of course, a part of what made the Eagle's team so dominant was their suffocating defense, something the Rams are developing.
Their 2024 rookie class will be looked on as one of the best among any teams in recent years, and if they do win the Super Bowl next year, a lot of people will point to that draft class and rookies like Jared Verse which made it possible.
The one thing that vastly differs between the Super Bowl-winning Eagles' defense and the Rams is that Los Angeles lacks a young cornerstone defensive piece in their secondary for them to rely on, like Cooper DeJean or Quinyon Mitchell.
Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he published a mock draft that predicts the Rams will solve their issue in the secondary in the first round by drafting Maxwell Hairston from the University of Kentucky.
"The Rams made a run in 2024 in large part due to their young, ascending defense. Adding to that unit feels appropriate. Hairston is speedy and plays bigger than he looks, making him a potential impact cover man for Los Angeles", said Benjamin.
This isn't the first time Hairston has been linked to the Rams, and it likely won't be the last time. The upcoming NFL draft is in two weeks and it makes sense for analysts to pair these two together. The Rams didn't do much in free agency to address their secondary, and Hairston will be available when they make their selection 26th overall.
He's a natural-born playmaker and would give this defense a running mate to pair alongside Kamren Kinchens, who is set to get better after a year of development, and give their backfield some defensive prowess it's been missing since the departure of Jalen Ramsey.
