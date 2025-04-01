Evaluating Rams' 7-Round Mock Draft: Part 1
The Rams have been linked with most of the prospects in the NFL Draft at this point. The pressure is on to land the picks that will get the team to its third-ever championship. Recently, Pro Football Focus released a compilation of each seven round mock completed for each team. Let's look back on the Rams' draft.
PFF's Jake Liskiewitz draft was planned around replacing Cooper Kupp and adding to the defensive secondary. Liskiewitz released this in February but it's important to evaluate in order to grow and find the right picks for the team.
Round 1, Pick 26: WR Elic Ayomanor, Stanford
"Ayomanor has all the tools to be a dangerous weapon at the next level, and his refined route running suggests he can adjust quickly to the pro game." Wrote Liskiewitz. "Over the past two seasons at Stanford, he showcased his reliability and playmaking ability, securing 28 contested catches while turning 118 receptions into 12 touchdowns and 76 first downs."
Liskiewitz is right and while there might be a better receiver prospect available at 26, perhaps a Luther Burden or Emeka Egbuka, receiver is not a bad route to go. Tutu Atwell is on a one year deal, Davante Adams is on a two-year deal, and receiver depth is a need to go after a championship. Just look at the Rams last year.
Round 3, Pick 90: CB Zy Alexander, LSU
"Alexander saved his best for last at LSU, delivering a standout senior season in coverage. He allowed just a 46.2% completion rate on targets his way while posting an impressive 19.2% forced incompletion rate."
I like the position, but some concerns about the selection. Alexander is very talented, but I do have concerns about the fit. Regardless, Alexander will be a weapon in the Rams' system if they can make him fit their structure.
Round 3, Pick 100: TE Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green
"Fannin had an outstanding senior season at Bowling Green, hauling in 112 catches for 1,491 yards, with a remarkable 843 yards coming after the catch. His ability to make defenders miss was unmatched — he forced 33 missed tackles after the catch, which was 15 more than the next-closest tight end, Penn State’s Tyler Warren (19)."
Do not like the fit. There are massive concerns about Fannin Jr after the combine and quite frankly, the position is not one of current need. However there are several options that fit the Rams better including Iowa's Luke Lachey and Nebraska's Thomas Fidone. Fannin Jr does not do it for me.
