Evaluating Rams' 7-Round Mock Draft: Part 2
The Rams have been linked with most of the prospects in the NFL Draft at this point. The pressure is on to land the picks that will get the team to its third-ever championship. Recently, Pro Football Focus released a compilation of each seven round mock completed for each team. Let's look back on the Rams' draft.
PFF's Jake Liskiewitz draft was planned around replacing Cooper Kupp and adding to the defensive secondary. Liskiewitz released this in February but it's important to evaluate in order to grow and find the right picks for the team.
R4: 126 QB Kyle McCord, Syracuse
"McCord enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 after transferring to Syracuse from Ohio State, and he proved to be the best quarterback in the 2025 draft class under pressure." Wrote Liskiewitz. "When facing pressure, he led the class in big-time throws, adjusted completion percentage and overall grade."
I'm a big fan of McCord, and he has an NFL arm. He has some very questionable decision-making skills, but there's a lot to work with. The problem is that the Rams already have Jimmy Garoppolo, so there really is no point in wasting a valuable pick on a quarterback.
Round 6, Pick 190: T Logan Brown, Kansas
"Brown was rock-solid in pass protection in 2024, allowing zero sacks and just six total pressures across 255 pass-blocking snaps."
Solid pick. With Joe Noteboom gone, the Rams need tackle depth outside of Warren McClendon. Who knows, maybe Brown develops as Rob Havenstein's successor.
Round 6, Pick 201: LB Jay Higgins, Iowa
"Higgins was one of the top coverage linebackers in the country in 2024, showcasing instincts and playmaking ability in the passing game. He recorded three interceptions, posted 15 stops and held opposing quarterbacks to a 62.0 passer rating when targeted."
If the Rams can grab Higgins at 201, that would be everything for the team. Higgins is a brilliant run defender, and while he leaves a bit to be desired in pass coverage, he can easily grow in that role. This is a future captain. Higgins would be a steal.
Round 6, Pick 202: G Miles Frazier, LSU
"Frazier excelled in pass protection over his last two seasons at LSU, allowing just one sack and two quarterback hits across 1,052 pass-blocking snaps."
Offensive line depth is critical and considering the injuries of last year, Frazier fills that role nicely.
There is a lot for Les Snead to think about.
