3 Instant Fantasy Takeaways from Rams' Loss to 49ers
The Los Angeles Rams seemingly got a lucky draw when it was announced that starting quarterback Brock Purdy wouldn't be available for their Week 5 Thursday Night Football clash with the San Francisco 49ers. He rushed back from a turf toe injury to suit up against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the game prior, and clearly didn't look like he was 100 percent, throwing two interceptions and losing a fumble to kill their chances on the final drive.
However, Mac Jones was available again after dealing with an aggravated PCL sprain, and he came ready to compete. The understudy had a fantastic showing in LA, passing for 342 yards on 33-of-49 completions and two scores. He was able to lead his team to an overtime victory over the Rams, including a 12-play, 57-yard drive from San Francisco's own two-yard line that resulted in points.
Los Angeles couldn't get the win, falling 26-23 in overtime, but it wasn't due to a lack of offense. They totaled 456 yards, flashing their elite fantasy football prospects throughout the night.
Rams' offense is a machine
1. Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford has steadily increased his production throughout the 2025 NFL season. He finally cracked the top 12 in fantasy scoring among quarterbacks last week for the Los Angeles Rams and hasn't looked back. Against the San Francisco 49ers, he tallied 389 yards on 30-of-47 passing, throwing three touchdowns in the process. There probably won't be 12 QBs who score more than his 25.56.
He nearly notched another game-winning drive under his belt in Week 5. The only things that could stop him in this one were the Rams' poor special teams play and some untimely fumbles, one from him and one from Kyren Williams.
2. Kyren Williams
Speaking of Kyren Williams, he continued his ascent in Week 5, despite some tough sledding on the ground against a staunch Niners defense. He only gained 65 yards on 14 carries as a rusher, but he made a consistent impact as a receiver in this one.
In Week 5, he caught eight balls for 66 yards and two scores. He nearly had another touchdown, one on the ground that would have likely given the Rams the win in regulation, but had the ball punched out by Niners defensive tackle Alfred Collins. It took a while, but it seems like LA is determined to get him more involved as a pass-catcher this year, which significantly raises his fantasy ceiling.
3. Puka Nacua
Puka Nacua has fully evolved into the league's top receiver in 2025, and perhaps the most reliable weapon in all of fantasy football. He's almost a lock to get eight or more catches in every outing, coming down with 10 catches for 85 yards and a touchdown against San Francisco.
Stafford turned to Nacua time and time again on practically every big play in this one. There's a chance that Head Coach Sean McVay will start catching on soon and give him more opportunities in crunch time. If he does, LA might not lose many more close games, and his fantasy ceiling might be raised even further.
