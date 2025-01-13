For McVay and the Rams, Monday Night is Anything but Normal
The Los Angeles Rams will host the Minnesota Vikings for what was supposed to be a home game for the Rams after winning the NFC West this season. Instead of facing the Vikings at SoFi Stadium, the Rams and Vikings rematch will take place at State Farm Stadium in Arizona.
While the two teams playing will do their best to approach Monday night like any other game, there is no denying that the situation is far from normal for either team. Public safety is undoubtedly on the forefront of everyone's mind and while the Rams are relieved to be removed from all that is going on in Los Angeles, Rams head coach Sean McVay knows the situation is unique.
“Normal is preparing for a game," McVay said. "Normal is enjoying the opportunity to prepare for a game when there are 18 teams that don't have the luxury of being able to do that," McVay said. "Normal is being around these guys and trying the best we can to put together good plans that accentuate our player’s skill sets and the different situations as we build throughout the course of the week. Normal is the energy that these guys brought today. I really was appreciative. I think our group's built for this is a unique situation. I think all the things that we've been through this year, this group is built for this. We're looking forward to going and competing on Monday.”
Rams veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp echoed a similar sentiment. However, Kupp noted the players must do their best to prepare the same way they normally do.
"There won't be normal," Kupp said. "You try to be where your feet are and understand that this is where we are, and we have a task to do. When we get out into the field, it’s focused on being where we are. You try to be normal in the sense of like... hey, these are the same things that we're asking of you. Just be present at this moment. There is nothing normal about practicing in the Arizona Cardinals facility and everything that's going on. All the implications that are going around, you still feel that but at the end of the day, it’s nice to go be out here with the guys, have a task, and have something to work for."
