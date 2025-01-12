Rams Tuning Out the Distractions as Playoff Matchup Looms
Fires have ripped through Los Angeles over the last few days, causing record damage to property and disrupting daily life for everyone in the city, including the Los Angeles Rams.
The fires have forced the Rams to relinquish a home playoff game for which they worked all season. While disappointing, this is the least of everyone's concerns with all that has gone on.
Rams head coach Sean McVay noted the newfound challenges relocating has caused him, his team, and their families. The ordeal has put things in perspective for everyone involved.
“The biggest challenge really was making sure that everything, first and foremost [was the] health and safety of our people, family, friends, and things like that are taken care of," McVay said. "It's really just making sure that you don't peak until game time and being able to go through our normal rhythm and routine.
"I think there are a lot of people that deserve a ton of credit for allowing this to be as minimal in terms of the distractions as possible. I think our players deserve a ton of credit for being able to lock in, and they love football. They love this opportunity. They know it’s been an earned opportunity to be able to get into the tournament. They're going to go swing, and we're looking forward to it.”
McVay acknowledged that although the relocation was not ideal, it has had a few positive aspects. McVay says he has noticed a more focused team since the relocated game.
While the events that caused the relocation are unfortunate, McVay always looks for the positives in a situation, which has trickled down to the players.
“One hundred percent," McVay said. "I think there was a clear mind knowing that those are the things that the most important thing is taken care of. Now, I can be totally and completely present and focus on that. I thought really each of the last two days I felt that even though we didn't get here yet. Yesterday, just knowing what was ahead in terms of their families being with them, I felt like these last two days, the guys have done a great job.”
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @MNSToday and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE