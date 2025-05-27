Is Jalen Ramsey Counting Down the Days Until a Trade?
Jalen Ramsey tweeted the number "5" on Tuesday, perhaps alluding to the days remaining until June 1st, the day his cap hit drops far enough for the Miami Dolphins to execute a trade.
After June 1st, the Dolphins will be able to split up the hit across two seasons instead of absorbing over $25 million in 2025. In the post, Ramsey turned off the public's ability to comment.
Five is also his current jersey number, the same number he had on the Los Angeles Rams as Sean McVay and Les Snead have been working on his return for some time. McVay commented on the through of bringing Ramsey back to Los Angeles after the 2025 NFL Draft.
"I think we're still getting through that process. A part of getting through the draft is also when it actually officially ends, and then going through the undrafted free agent process. Like we talked about, there are still a lot of layers, contracts, compensation, and different things like that."
"There is a tremendous amount of appreciation that we have for Jalen, the time that we spent...There’s a lot of familiarity, but we're probably in the same position when we talked about it the other day, just because there are some things that we still need to take care of to be able to truly get through the draft from the totality of it all".
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Ramsey and the Dolphins announced that they mutually agreed to seek out a potential trade in the middle of April.
"The Dolphins and seven-time Pro Bowl CB Jalen Ramsey are mutually set to explore trade options and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he played elsewhere in 2025," Rapsheet said. "Miami and Ramsey, due $25.1M fully guaranteed this season, could be parting ways."
"While there is no firm deadline on a possible trade, with the NFL Draft 9 days away, completing a trade prior to the draft would make sense — if only so Miami can use the pick or picks they would acquire for Ramsey."
Now we wait and in less than one weeks time, the door will open for the Rams to bring home a beloved Super Bowl champion. Let's see if a deal can be made for the former All-Pro.
