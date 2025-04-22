BREAKING: Rams Already Contacting Dolphins About Former All-Pro
Some explosive news came out of Los Angeles on Tuesday as the Rams confirmed they have held talks, discussing a potential move to bring Super Bowl champion Jalen Ramsey home to Los Angeles.
“There’s a lot of nuances to that situation based on all the things that come with a trade, contracts and things like that,” Snead said when asked about Ramsey during the pre-draft press conference, noting the team has already reached out to Miami.
“So not sure where they’re at in the process.”
Ramsey played for the Rams from 2019-2022, earning two First Team All-Pro selections, making the Pro Bowl every year he was in Los Angeles, winning Super Bowl LVI during the 2022 season.
“You would certainly never rule out the possibility of that," Sean McVay said.
"There’s a lot of layers that would need to be worked out with a player of his magnitude, and some of the different things that accompany that. But you would never eliminate the possibility of adding a total stud.”
Ramsey and the Miami Dolphins have agreed to part ways, looking for a trade to send Ramsey and his massive cap hit away from the franchise.
"Really after a couple weeks of discussions between ourselves internally and Jalen and his representation, we decided that it was probably in the best interest for all parties to move forward," Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier said. "I will say these decisions aren't done quickly and they're not taken lightly because we spent a lot of time this offseason working through this, talking through things. At the end of the day, Jalen did not ask for a trade.
"We went through the process, and I just felt that after numerous conversations and then talking last week with Jalen and his agent, that it was best to move forward, and it was best interest of the Miami Dolphins and for Jalen Ramsey."
If the Rams do find a way to acquire Ramsey, they'll have to make the cap numbers work and there will be a question if he'll play corner, safety, or a bit of both.
It would make sense for talks to potentially amplify Thursday night, as that's the opening night of the 2025 NFL Draft, and considering the Rams have the 26th overall pick, Ramsey could be paired as part of a larger package if straight-up negotiations for the player do not pan out.
