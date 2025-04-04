Should the Rams Trade for Trey Hendrickson?
Cincinnati Bengals defense end and reigning sack king Trey Hendrickson is not happy with his current contract situation.
Bengals executive Katie Blackburn made some comments at the NFL Owners meeting that rubbed Hendrickson the wrong way.
"I think he should be happy at certain rates that maybe he doesn't think he'd be happy at." said Blackburn. I think some of it is on him to be happy at some point, and if he's not, you know, that's what holds it up sometimes. So, you know, it takes him to say yes to something, and also, we have all the respect in the world for him."
That sounds like the Bengals telling Hendrickson to suck it up when it comes to his current contract, which has one year left on it as his attempts to get extended have fallen flat.
"Through this process, communication, when I say it's been poor, it's been, like, here and there," Hendrickson said. "And respect to Ja'Marr [Chase] and Tee [Higgins]. I don't want to take anything from all the great things they've accomplished in their careers. They deserve everything that they've gotten, and no doubt in my mind they're going to excel in the National Football League. I have a tremendous respect for both of them. But when it comes to my situation, it would have been nice to know in some ways, like, 'Hey we're going to put you in the queue,' no problem with me."
The Bengals are cheap and might be willing to let him go for draft picks. Perhaps the two third-rounders the Rams have might suffice.
But should they go after a disgruntled Hendrickson? Yes. Obviously, the Rams have a strong defensive line but imagine a defensive line with the strength of the Rams adding the NFL's sack leader to their arsenal. That's a fresh rotation of pass rushers every play.
The problem is the money. The Rams only have $17 million in cap space and that's before the rookie class is signed. Obviously a trade would come with an extension but the Rams need to be careful about the years given as other big-time players are due for their payday.
Due to the way the Rams would have to move money around and the narrow margins Les Snead would have to work with, I don't see this move happening but if the Rams somehow pull it off, just hand Snead the Executive of the Year award.
