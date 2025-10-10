Rams Chris Shula Talks Relationship with Jaguars' Liam Coen
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. Former Los Angeles Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is a man on a mission. As the current head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, he has engineered one of the best turnarounds of a failing franchise in recent memory as he and former Rams executive James Gladstone have wiped away the issues of the Trent Baalke era, placing them in position to make the playoffs.
Coen is being regarded as the front runner for NFL Coach of the Year as his work is helping Gladstone in his pursuits of Executive of the Year, Travis Hunter for Offensive Rookie of the Year, and Trevor Lawrence in Comeback Player of the Year.
In less than two weeks, for the second time this season after defeating Nick Caley and the Houston Texans, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula will have to have his team ready to play a coach whom he considers a close friend.
Shula on Liam Coen
On Thursday, Shula spoke about his relationship with Coen. The two men worked together to close out the 2010s and again in 2022.
“He's a great friend," stated Shula. "Our wives are really close. We still keep in touch, text and talk all the time. He’s a great coach. He has a great vision. The main thing that sticks out to me about him is he's a connector. He is a people person. He gets along with everybody. He was an assistant receivers coach [in Los Angeles], but he was a guy that everybody on the defense knew and everybody loved, the whole coaching staff. He is just a great guy.”
Coen left the Rams after the 2020 season to become Kentucky's offensive coordinator. After his 2022 stint as Rams OC, he returned to Kentucky in 2023 with Will Levis, reinvented his offense, bringing it to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
His firery attitude paired well with former Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield in Tampa and now it's reignited the promise of Lawrence's early career. Shula spoke about his attitude.
“I've seen some of those videos and I definitely agree," stated Shula. "You knew he had it in him, but obviously in his role here, not everyone is looking at you to inspire a whole team. He’s definitely a guy that can get guys to believe because he knows football. He loves football and those guys are following him.”
Coen has his platform and in London, it will be a Rams reunion where Sean McVay's early staff will be able to duke it out one more time.
