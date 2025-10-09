Rams Praise Former Offensive Coordinator Turned Top Head Coach
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. In less than two weeks, the Los Angeles Rams are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. At 4-1, the Jaguars are the hottest team in the NFL, as former Rams offensive coordinator Liam Coen is the leading candidate for Coach of the Year.
Sean McVay and Matthew Stafford praised Coen, who began his NFL career with the Rams, for his recent successes.
Sean McVay
“I think Liam is a great leader," stated McVay. "He’s a great communicator. He sees the game through a big picture lens. I thought he got some really valuable experience when he went to Kentucky. He did an excellent job of leading their offense, being able to put his identity on it. Then he comes here and he and I talk about it all the time, that was a challenging year for us. But man, there was a lot of growth that occurred in the midst of a uniquely challenging year."
"I think there was a lot of growth for us personally and professionally. I think he's used that to be able to use some of those scars, if you will, to be stronger. I think you look at the way that his team has played through five weeks, it's fun to be able to watch him. I'm happy for him except for when we see them in a few weeks.”
Coen was the Rams' offensive coordinator during their poor 2022 season, a season plagued by roster issues due to the f them picks era and injuries to star players. Coen has since used that season as a catalyst, bringing his fiery attitude to Jacksonville.
“I think it's authentic," commented McVay on Coen's attitude. "I think he's passionate. You can see that quarterback background. He's fiery, but he also knows when to be able to stay steady. I think he picks and chooses his spots accordingly. But I think the most important thing is authenticity. That's exactly what he's been.”
Matthew Stafford
While Stafford and Coen only had one season together, they formed a relationship that remains strong to this day.
“I think he's a pretty mild-mannered guy," stated Stafford. "He’s passionate about the game of football, passionate about the guys that he's coaching and about executing at a high level, which I respect. I have nothing but great things and great memories of my time with Liam."
"Obviously, I didn't get to finish the season. We didn't play as well as we wanted to but I think Liam is a really sharp coach. I think he's showing that with what they're [Jacksonville Jaguars] able to do right now. My time with him was great. I learned a lot from him and I still keep in touch with him a decent amount.”
