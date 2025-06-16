Rams' Defense Receives Unbelievably Harsh Analysis
The Los Angeles Rams have had one of the most productive offseasons of any team in the National Football League. The Rams have made several additions on both sides of the ball, most notably adding veteran wide receiver Davante Adams.
Adams is expected to make the Rams' offense more explosive, as not only will he likely see success of his own, but he should also open things up for other Rams pass-catchers. This should also help the Rams' ground game achieve more success on game days.
However, on the defensive side of the ball, the Rams could use additional help, especially at the cornerback position. With this being the case, the Rams appear interested in reuniting with veteran cornerback Jalen Ramsey, who will soon part ways with the Miami Dolphins.
Still, Derrik Klassen of The Athletic is not a believer in the Rams' defense at this point in the offseason, with or without the addition of Ramsey.
“This defense still [stinks]. Like it’s not good, and maybe if they get Jalen Ramsey, I do think that that will shift my mind a little bit...I wanted more at defensive back. Even with Jalen Ramsey, I would have wanted maybe an earlier pick at defensive back. I would have wanted maybe another competition signing at Defensive Back. Like, there were plenty of those mid-tier corners that they could have signed," Klassen said.
"And I know that that’s not something they love to do. This is a team that very much either likes to have a star at corner or they just don’t give a ... and they’ll throw anybody out there...This was one of the worst secondaries in the league last year."
Klassen noted that adding Ramsey will only do so much for the Rams, and that Los Angeles will still need additional help.
"And even if they get Ramsey, I expect that to continue to be the case...the secondary unit as an individual unit is one of the worst in the league. Player by player, it’s one of the worst...When you’re shooting for passable, I just feel like you leave yourself open for a lot of things to go wrong, potentially. For the most part, this Rams defense was like the 24th-best team in the league. And that was even true over just the second half of the year when these guys started to ramp up," Klassen said
