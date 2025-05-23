NFL Insider Explains When to Expect Ramsey to be Traded
In an offseason in which the Los Angeles Rams made many moves to help them assemble one of the best rosters in the league, they have done little to address their defensive backfield. Los Angeles' defensive backs are arguably the worst positional group on the team this offseason,
NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe explained where things stand with Ramsey and potential suitors. While the Rams could use Ramsey's services, the Dolphins would a save a large amount of money by waiting to trade Ramsey until after June 1st.
“I was told nothing is imminent,” Wolfe said. “There had been conversations draft weekend and throughout May in regards to Jalen Ramsey. There’s interest, but right now there’s nothing imminent. There’s nothing closing at this moment. It’s been relatively quiet but one thing I was told was to keep an eye on that (June) 1st date. The Dolphins would take over a $25 million cap hit if they traded him before (June) 1st. That number drops to under $7 million if they trade him after (June) 1st," Wolfe said.
Wolfe elaborated on the subject, explaining that Ramsey will likely get traded when it makes more financial sense for the Dolphins to do so. The Rams will likely avoid making any splashes between now and when Ramsey could potentially return.
“I expect him to get traded sometime in June or July. They have talked to a lot of teams. I’m told the Dolphins are aware of teams that Ramsey would be interested in," Wolfe said.
While there is no sure destination for Ramsey, the Rams will likely be one of Ramsey's preferred destinations for obvious reasons. The interest would be mutual, as the Rams undoubtedly need to add to their defensive backfield.
Whether they add Ramsey or not, Los Angeles has had a successful offseason. However, adding Ramsey would solidify the Rams' offseason as the best in the National Football League. Sean McVay and company have been set up for success.
Los Angeles has been on a mission to improve their roster this offseason. Soon, they will take that mission to the field for 17 weeks of regular-season football. Adding a veteran like Ramsey would make life easier for many in Los Angeles.
