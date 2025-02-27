Rams' Sean McVay Reflects on Mistakes Made with QB Jared Goff
The Los Angeles Rams' summer has largely surrounded the future of quarterback Matthew Stafford and the team's plan for the quarterback position. After multiple successful seasons and the Rams falling just short in the playoffs the Rams are undoubtedly at a crossroads.
While it will take the Rams some time to figure things out with Stafford, Rams head coach Sean McVay refelected on his time with former Rams quarterback Jared Goff who Los Angeles traded to the Detroit Lions in exchange for Stafford years ago.
It was one of the few trades in National Football League history where both teams benefitted nearly equally, depending on perspective. While the Rams won a Super Bowl and the Lions have not, the trade led to the best seasons in Lions' franchise history.
Still, McVay looks back and feels he could have handled Goff's departure better than he did. McVay notes that while things in the NFL are sometimes unpredictable, he realizes he could have done some things differently with Goff at the end of their time together.
“I will say, when I look back on it, the Jared Goff situation could have been handled better on my part. In terms of the clarity of the dialogue in the midst of that. You never know which direction this is gonna go, but when you sit there and you say ‘I had some growing up to do. Could have done a better job for Jared," McVay said on "Fitz and Whit."
“There’s a lot more respect and etiquette he deserved in the way that was handled on my end. That was poor on my part and you want to make sure that as you try to apply your learning lessons from your mistakes that you’re at least trying to communicate with clarity.
“It doesn’t mean that they’re easy, but like I said earlier, people just don’t like being caught off guard. And this is something you have a lot of sleepless nights trying to figure out what’s best for the short and long-term.”
As the Rams and Stafford work to agree on a deal, McVay and the Rams' front office would be wise to keep in mind the lessons learned from their situation with Goff to avoid making similar mistakes in the future.
