Rams' Jared Verse Gets Real About Working with Byron Young
The Los Angeles Rams have two of the best defenders in the NFL on their roster in Jared Verse and Byron Young. Verse has been one of the most feared defenders in the NFL over the last 18 months while Young has assisted in taking the quarterback down in every game this season.
On Thursday, Verse spoke on what makes their partnership so effective.
“I think me and ‘BY’ can both say that we feed off of each other," stated Verse. "When he's doing well, I play even better. When I'm doing well, he plays even better. We just feed off of each other, but to see him elevating to the level that he's capable of is astonishing."
"I'm not surprised by it, but I'm happy to see that he's getting all of the recognition he finally deserves but we don't think too much about anything. We just go out there, dominate and move on to the next play. You can always be better. I always say, ‘Oh, I rate this or I rated this, that.’ You can always be better in every aspect, but so far I'm pretty pleased with our group.”
Pilates Powers Young
Young told reporters before training camp that he employed new training methods and Verse spoke about them.
“I'm being dead serious when I say Pilates," stated Verse. "I'm being dead serious. He’s been so intentional with it. He's talking about how good it makes him feel after the fact and how good his trainer is and everything like that. He feels more flexible. He feels more fluid. He feels more confident in his body. I feel like that's what I attribute to it.”
Verse would also add that both men benefit from playing off each other, reinforcing the belief that once they learned how to modify their rushes for each situation, their overall effectiveness has improved.
“I think it definitely goes both ways. ‘BY’ will take up a double team, but he'll get the slot and the chip and I get a free one-on-one. Me and my boy always say, ‘Hey, if I'm taking all of this for you, you better win.’ He knows the same thing. He's taking full advantage of when he gets his one-on-one ops [opportunities]. If he gets the tackle on an island, he's going to take full advantage of it. We both feed off each other.”
