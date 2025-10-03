Rams Jared Verse Gets Candid About Taking on Trent Williams
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. One Thursday, the entire NFL will be witnesses to one of the best battles in the entire league. No man defines the Rams' defense more than Jared Verse. Verse's brashness, candidness, and team-first attitude has been infectious and the results speak for themselves.
On the other side, the San Francisco 49ers' offensive line and to a large extent, their entire offense is predicated on the work of offensive tackle Trent Williams. For the Shanahan offense to work, there must be five crucial elements. A one-cut running back, a quarterback who is able to throw on time from the pocket, a blocking tight end, a speedy wide receiver, and a dominant left tackle. Williams is that final piece that puts it all together.
When Jared Verse takes on Trent Williams, it will be a classic battle of the young gun taking on the old guard. Verse, the man with power, youth, and ox-like strength. Williams, the battle-tested wall with veteran tricks up his sleeve.
This will be a chess match, and for Verse, he's up for the challenge. He spoke this week about Williams, showing respect to the All-Pro.
Jared Verse on Williams
“I tell everybody the same thing. Trent's one of the best linemen ever. He's a first ballot Hall of Famer for a reason. He's played in the league for probably… I think he's been in the league longer than I’ve played football so he understands it, but I think the biggest challenge he adds is that with age you've become more savvy."
"He's figured out, ‘Okay, I'm not even going to take this block head on. I'm going to manipulate it.’ He's going to mess with you a little bit, just enough that it makes you not be able to make the play. But he’s also still that dominant version of Trent, where it's like he can get right in front of you, he can eat power, he can stop you in the pass rush. He has a lot of things that you’ve got to focus on to be successful against him.”
While Verse and Williams remains the matchup to watch, we may also see Byron Young, who is tied for sacks and Braden Fiske take on Williams as well.
