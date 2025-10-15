Jared Verse Shares Thoughts on Rams Win Against Ravens
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. After the Los Angeles Rams put their week six game against the Baltimore Ravens to bed, star defender Jared Verse spoke to reporters following the game, making reference to Hall of Famer Ray Lewis, their similar approaches to the game of football and how that approach helped Verse's team win on Sunday.
Verse Speaks on Playing in Baltimore
The game marked Jared Verse's first time playing professional football in Maryland. In the game, Verse did his best to emulate the same spirit of the man who has defined hard-hitting defense in the 21st century.
“Yeah, me and ‘Des’ [Desjuan] Johnson were talking about this on the way out," stated Verse. "When I was a kid, Ray Lewis was the dude. The way he hawks after the ball. The way [that] anybody [who] comes across his face had to be punished. I’m watching him, and I’m like, ‘That’s crazy,’ and [now] you get to step in the area he was able to dominate. I’m like, ‘This is kind of like surreal.’ I saw some bald dude, and I thought it was him.”
Verse would go into detail on what winning in Baltimore and playing at a high level on the field that Lewis made famous meant to him.
“It means a lot," continued Verse. "I know we’re obviously not the Ravens, we’re the Rams. But, to be able to stack up the same kind of defense that they’re able to have, you have to be punished no matter where you are. Whether you are on the one-yard line or –40, you’re not getting in the end zone. We were able to keep them to three points, but that was just because of mistakes on our end. I wasn’t filling in the gaps. I wasn’t carrying on the backside. Everybody wasn’t doing their job collectively, and then after that, we just got right in our positions.
Verse was then asked about what adjustments the defense made after the opening drive.
“It changed everything. We kind of realized that in their run game, they're not really designed to get to the edge. They’ll take the edges if it’s egregiously open, so we kind of tried to fix that by heavying a little bit more this way, doing a little bit more of that and having a little bit more personnel just to stop the upfront kind of problems that we were having. But after that, it was just easy.”
After the Ravens' initial field goal, they did not score another point in the remainder of the contest.
