How the Rams Plan on Improving This Offseason
The Los Angeles Rams have had an eventful offseason, adding multiple players in free agency and the draft, while also moving on from other players. Still, the Rams look to improve this offseason, and they hope to make it further in the playoffs than they did last season.
Los Angeles has one of the top rosters in the National Football League and looks primed to live up to the lofty expectations placed upon it. However, they must first put in the work, which they have already begun doing.
Following minicamp, Rams edge defender and last season's Rookie Defensive Player of the Year, Jared Verse, noted that although the Rams' roster has significantly improved, there is still plenty of work to be done.
"I think there’s everything that we can do better. We can be better in the run, we can be better in the pass, and we can be better reading plays. We can be better getting out of the stack and getting after the ball—but I feel like that’s just me kind of being a perfectionist. You could ask me anything, I’m going to think we can always be better. I can get a sack and get back there in a second, and I’m going to be like, ‘I false-stepped’ or ‘I didn’t go quick enough.’ I’m always going to think we can be better in every aspect," Verse said.
Overall, Verse believes the team had a productive minicamp. He looks forward to once again working with Braden Fiske, whom the Rams drafted last season. The two have played with each other since college.
"I think we did good, but I think we became more focused on helping the team than trying to do our own little thing and having a good little duo going on. I think we have learned the opportunities that we have to work together. We’ll look at each other, and he’ll just shake his head yes, and I’m like, ‘Oh, I know what this is,’ or he’ll look at me and I’ll be like [nodding yes]. So now we finally took another step—having another year together to figure out, ‘Hey, this is how I work, this is how he works.’ So, I feel like this year is going to be a good one for us to play together," Verse said.
