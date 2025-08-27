Rams Make Bold Claims After Light Day of Work
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. The Los Angeles Rams participated in a jog through on Wednesday after two days of solid work. Here's what you need to know about what has been happening around the facility.
Highlight of the day: Steve Avila somehow ended up with the football and immediately booked it to the end zone. He was hauling down the field like he was prime Earl Campbell. Fun to watch.
Matthew Stafford
Stafford was once again a full participant in practice. While the Rams have yet to confirm if he'll play week one, a decision they'll likely hold off until next week, should Stafford practice tomorrow, it would mark two full weeks he has been out on the field, working with the team, and with next week being game week, he's getting right at the right time.
The official position of the Rams remains that they're taking things day by day.
Alaric Jackson and D.J Humphries
Alaric Jackson participated as well. He remains on schedule in regards to his treatment plan. The Rams have yet to make a decision if Jackson will play this week. If he doesn't, the Rams have multiple options to fill the position but haven't announced who will start if the scenario that Jackson does not get the nod.
D.J. Humphries is dealing with a slight injury issue as Sean McVay reported on Monday.
“He had a little ankle [injury] yesterday," stated McVay. "He's going to be okay.” Humphries did participate in practice.
Rams OC Mike LaFleur did mention that he can't remember a time in which he had such a deep offensive line group.
Josaiah Stewart
Josaiah Stewart has been working his way back from a concussion Sean McVay reported on Monday.
“He’s in the concussion protocol," stated McVay. "He ended up having a little incident last week. Hopefully we'll get him out of that. He's doing good and making good progress.”
Stewart was an active participant in practice.
Mike LaFleur
Rams offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur made a definitive statement about the wide receiver room in the beginning of his presser.
“In the 12 years being in the league, I haven’t been around on paper, as deep of a group as what we got," stated LaFleur.
LaFleur went on to say that it's a huge benefit to have so many returning players, both on the roster and practice squad, going out of his way to complement the tight end room. He loves what he sees on paper but emphasized that it's all about putting everything together in order to play good football.
