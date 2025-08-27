WATCH: Rams DC Chris Shula's Post Roster Cut Down Presser
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. With a little over one week remaining before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Houston Texans in their NFL season opener, the Rams went through a jog-through on Wednesday, taking mental reps as they envision what the future of their team will look like.
Following practice, Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula spoke to reporters.
On Tuesday, Rams head coach Sean McVay spoke to reporters regarding the state of his team following the finalization of his 53-man roster.
Q: Was there a player that came into camp and made a leap to make the roster?
“I think there are a lot of guys that you could talk about but I think [Inside Linebacker] Shaun Dolac is a guy that personifies (how) we are going to evaluate who we think are the best players and it doesn't matter whether you were drafted or what your salary is. And it doesn't mean that we make all the right decisions, but we try to be able to have honest evaluations and do what's best for the collective. I think he's a great example. I don't know if I'd say I was shocked because there was a lot of appreciation for him coming in as an undrafted free agent. I think it's a good representation of everything is going to be earned and he was a guy that earned a spot. There are a lot of examples. I was asked about Xavier Smith earlier. You look at a guy like [Offensive Lineman] Alaric Jackson that has earned the right to get paid. He came in as an undrafted free agent a handful of years ago and now he's a premier starting left tackle in this league. There are a lot of cool examples. I really love this team and love the makeup of it.”
Q: Could you comment on the decision to waive Chris Paul Jr?
“First of all, a great dude. I really respect him as a man. It was not an easy decision, but what we are tasked to do is to evaluate, when we went with four inside linebackers, who we think are the four best inside linebackers? That’s not exclusive to playing inside linebacker, part of that is playing special teams. Shaun Dolac is a guy that's going to be able to play on all four phases. [Inside Linebacker] Troy Reeder is going to play on all four phases. When you look at [Inside Linebacker] [Nate] Landman and [Inside Linebacker] Omar Speights as your starting inside linebackers when you're in your two backer defenses, those third and fourth spots are heavily dictated and determined by where you create value not exclusive to the inside linebacker position. It’s not anything to take away from [Chris Paul Jr.] ‘Pooh’ because I have respect, love and wish him nothing but the best. Those two guys made themselves really important and that's why they'll have a jersey on game day.”
