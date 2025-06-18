'Jared Verse is Different': Former All-Pro Praises Rams' Rookie Phenom
Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Jared Verse is a leading man in a talented crop of young pass rushers looking to make their impact on the league known while taking the beginning steps to carve out their legacy.
Aaron Donald is retired, Von Miller is at the end of his career, Khalil Mack is winding down the years, and in the absence of the dominant forces that defined the 2010s and early 2020s sits a throne ready to be taken by the young guns while the established pillars look to hold them off.
Former New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins left tackle Terron Armstead announced his retirement this offseason. From 2013-2024, Armstead was a force in the NFL, hauling in one All-Pro and five Pro Bowl selections.
However, he's ready for life after football, and when asked during a recent interview about his decision, Armstead specifically cited Verse as a reason for hanging up the pads.
"I'm gonna say number one. He was a rookie from the Rams, that young boy Jared Verse, I'm cool. I'm good. I never got to see that man again. I'm alright with that, I'm okay with that. Never seeing that young man again in my life. Bull rush, different. Dawg, it's different. You know that it's coming. You brace yourself. He's different. Jared Verse is different."
"He will be a Defensive Player of the Year one of these days, mark my words. I've had enough battles with Myles Garrett so he's on the list too. I'm cool on that. We've danced enough. I'm good. And lastly, it's between Trey Hendrickson and Maxx Crosby so I had to split three from both of those two crazy young men. I'm all right, I'm all right, never seeing those guys again neither."
Armstead, one of the most polished pass protectors of his generation, just grouped Verse, a player entering his second year with three of the best veteran pass rushers in the NFL.
Verse looks to overtake Hendrickson as the NFL sack king, citing missed opportunities during his rookie season.
"The biggest thing I realized was how many sacks—and not even just sacks but big plays—that I missed out on," stated Verse at OTAs three weeks ago. "Dropping in coverage, I could have done this; or rushing the pass, I could have done that. Even in the run game, a couple of times there were things where I’m a little too far inside, I’m a little too far outside, and I could have made a big impact play. So realizing that this really is a game of inches—whether it’s stopping the ball or actually just doing your job—there’s a couple of things I could’ve done better."
The love for Verse goes league wide.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra for more Verse content.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE