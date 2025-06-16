How Bengals' Continued Talks With Trey Hendrickson Impacts Rams
The Los Angeles Rams have been able to avoid drama this late into the season by securing terms with Matthew Stafford back in February.
Sean McVay's former assistant Zac Taylor does not have that same luxury as his Cincinnati Bengals have been in long contract disputes with 2024 NFL sack leader Trey Hendrickson and first round pick Shemar Stewart.
Hendrickson is on the final year of his contract and is the worst-paid pass rusher in the NFL for a player on a non-rookie contract in terms of pay and production.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Ben Baby have reported that talks that once we stalled regarding Hendrickson's next deal have started again.
"The two sides have resumed communication on his contract and future with the team, sources told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Sunday. Hendrickson, who is coming off an All-Pro season and was the NFL's sack leader with 17.5 in 2024, says he remains steadfast in his desire for a long-term contract extension."
"But this is a positive turn in what has been a fierce stalemate. Hendrickson did not participate in any of the team's offseason workouts, including last week's mandatory minicamp. By missing the three-day session, Hendrickson was subject to fines of nearly $105,000."
The Bengals want to keep Hendrickson, but like what happened with extensions regarding Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, and Tee Higgins, once the Bengals sign one player, they lose another, and for a team that drafts terribly, they can't continuously replace all the talent that they lose annually.
However, Taylor's laissez-faire attitude continues to perfume the Bengals with an operation that makes fans want to vomit.
"I think anytime you have great players, you want them to be around," Taylor said. "That's just a decision he's got going on right now, and we'll keep focusing on the guys that are here."
Here's how this affects the Rams. If the Bengals were to somehow sign Hendrickson, they would have to reconfigure their thinking with Shemar Stewart.
If that happens, the Rams should consider trading for Stewart but more importantly, so should the 49ers.
According to 49ers On SI's Grant Cohn, the 49ers were going back and forth with deciding between Stewart and Mykel Williams with the 11th overall pick.
"Mykel Williams, is injured already," stated Cohn. "He missed the second week of OTAs plus all of minicamp with a hamstring injury. Last season, he had a high-ankle sprain that limited his productivity."
The 49ers did acquire Bryce Huff but there's never enough defensive lineman on a single team.
The Bengals have until 30 days before the start of the regular season to execute a trade for an unsigned Stewart so if the Rams want to make a move, it needs to happen before the end of the first week of August.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @RamsInsideronSI and @BrockVierra and never miss another breaking news story on the Rams.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE