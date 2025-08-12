Rams' Rookie Defender Already Making a Name for Himself
After doing so last offseason, the Los Angeles Rams may have struck gold in the NFL Draft once again. The Rams found a standout defender in last year's draft and may have done so in this year's draft, too.
Chad Reuter of NFL.com graded several rookies after the first preseason game of their respective careers.
He gave Rams rookie defender Josaiah Stewart a B+ for a solid performance against the Dallas Cowboys.
"Stewart proved Saturday night he will contribute off the edge as a rookie. The third-round pick beat veteran right tackle Hakeem Adeniji for a sack early in the second quarter with a quick first step and the balance and strong hands to rip off the block while turning the corner," Reuter said.
Stewart's Traits
"Stewart's below-average length and mass caused issues, like when tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford put the defender on the ground at the end of the first half. However, his low center of gravity helped him dip outside and get push when taking on blockers. Stewart's stiff hips were evident when dropping into coverage, but he hustled to the ball in space."
Immediately after being drafted by the Rams, Stewart explained how his college career prepared him for success in the National Football League. In Los Angeles, Stewart has been given the tools and the supporting cast to make an impact on his team and a name for himself simultaneously.
"Being in a pro system for a couple of years, it does you wonders. Being with [Chargers Defensive Coordinator Jesse] Minter and [Michigan Defensive Coordinator Don 'Wink'] Martindale, those guys are great minds. Throughout the process, zooming with different teams...a lot of teams run similar stuff and the same kind of scheme so I was excited to learn about that and learn that a lot of teams run our scheme. It'll be easy [for me to] plug and play," Stewart said.
The rookie defender also noted how his time as a role player impacted his mentality and made him a better player over time. The Rams hope Stewart develops into a contributor as soon as possible.
"One thing I'll say is just knowing your role. Coming in from Coastal [Carolina], being the guy and being the pass rusher, All-American and record sack leader to coming to Michigan and being a role player and rotational guy, it taught me a lot. It taught me what it means to win and what you have to do to play your role and win. I'm all about winning, so I'll do whatever it takes," Stewart said.
