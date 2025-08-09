This Rams Veteran Aims to Provide a Boost
All eyes will be on the Los Angeles Rams' defense this upcoming season, as the unit has several players they expect to take the next step this season. After continuing to build their roster through the draft, the Rams appear to be set up well over the next few years.
Following training camp, Rams linebacker Nate Landman shared his thoughts on the season ahead and his vision for the Rams' defense.
"For me, it's being vocal out there. I've always grown up in the defense where the mike linebacker, the middle linebacker, is kind of the quarterback of the defense, directing traffic. That’s the place where I feel comfortable in," Landman said.
"I think it elevates my game, allows me to know what the front's in, where the defensive backs are coming down, [and] if this safety's coming down here on this motion. So, just being myself. With all the lessons that I've learned throughout my career in football [and] bringing it here, not to change the culture because the culture here is amazing. But just to add where I can add being myself into the culture that's already been established.”
Landman's Impact
As one of the Rams' newest additions, Landman aims to not only come in and prove himself but also to help elevate the Rams' defense as a whole. Still, the veteran linebacker plans to play his game and not try to be a player he is not.
“Just playing my game. Not trying to step out of my circle [and] not trying to do too much. Instilling that discipline in me as a kid with my siblings and I. Someone I can always lean on who's made it to a high level of sports, so having him has been great. He always reassures me to play my game, and the rest will handle itself. Not trying to step outside of my zone and just be myself," Landman said.
“I came into an established culture. [Head Coach] Sean’s [McVay] got those guys going. Sean's been here for so long, he’s established culture, those guys came in and joined that culture. So now, it's me coming in here, assimilating to that culture and then bringing what I can bring to it, just being myself coming in there every day.
"The team from last year, taking that step to this year, man, those guys are incredible. The front we have in front of me, those guys are insanely smart. They play super hard. They're running out of the stack. They're playmakers, they're talking, just guys that I can trust. Guys that are elevating my game, allowing me to be a better linebacker and a better leader.”
