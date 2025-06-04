WATCH: Rams' Konata Mumpfield Talks Playing With Matthew Stafford
After Tuesday's OTAs, Rams' rookie pass catcher Konata Mumpfield was gracious enough to take time out of his schedule to talk about what it has been like to play with Matthew Stafford.
View Mumpfield's answer below
After being drafted by the Rams, Mumpfield fielded questions about his thoughts on joining the team.
Q: On his draft day call from Rams’ GM Les Snead and HC Sean McVay?
"Yes ma'am and thank you. I was actually just watching [the draft] and my agent had called me maybe like two picks before [the Rams selection]. He was like, 'Have you heard from like the Rams or anything yet,' and I was like, 'No, not yet.' He was like, 'Okay, just let me know.' Assoon as I hung up the call, I think the next pick went on and then I got a call from an area codeout in L.A. So, I picked it up and actually [Senior Personnel Executive] Mr. Ray Farmer, somebody who I'm good friends with was like, 'What's up Konata?' We chopped it up and he was like, 'It's Ray Farmer, tell your 'pops' [father] I said, what's up,' and he let me know that I was ready to be a Ram. That's kind of how it went. I got a chance to talk to all the coaches, which was exciting. It was amazing, a surreal moment for sure. I started tearing up a little bit... just a little bit."
Q: On his personal connection with Rams’ Senior Advisor to the GM Ray Farmer and how they know each other?
"We've known him for a while. I can't recall exactly how we met, but I know it was through mutual friends. I guess it's been since around [when I was in] middle school. My dad and him just kind of grew a strong bond for a long time. It was through [Former NFL TE] Mr. Alge Crumpler or something like that. We just continued to grow a bond throughout... I've been talking to him throughout my whole college career and even when I was in high school. He was just giving me advice, helping me along the way and things like that. Just letting me know just to continue to work hard regardless of how things look and the situations [I was in]. He's just always been there... someone to help [me] for sure."
