Rams Matthew Stafford Makes Hilarious Patriots Quip
WOODLAND HILLS, Ca. On Tuesday, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was asked about why he doesn't wear a play sheet on his wrist, compared to other passers around the NFL. In his explanation on why he prefers the hear the play call through his helmet, he made a joke referring to the New England Patriots' reputation for bending the rules during the Bill Belichick era. Here's what he had to say.
Why Stafford Doesn't Wear a Play Sheet
“For me, I feel more comfortable when I hear it," stated Stafford. I have to see it. If I don't see it, then I don't feel right about it. Sometimes when I'm reading something…I mean it happens to guys in the league, you see it sometimes around the league. They call the play, break the huddle, walk to the line and have to reread it."
"That’s just because sometimes I feel like when you read it, you maybe don’t see it. For me, I feel more comfortable seeing it. Now is it maybe a tick longer coming from the coach than to me, rather than going right hash 32, boom, being able to read it off? We’ve been pretty good about being able to not have a bunch of timeouts that we're burning and doing all that kind of stuff. A lot of times [Head Coach] Sean [McVay] starts it and I know where we're going. Maybe it narrows it down to one or two or three in my head. Then I get in there and he's still talking and we go.”
Stafford was asked if he ever wore a wristband with the play sheet and he referenced his time back in Detroit when he was playing under head coach Matt Patricia.
“I think we did a little bit [during] my time in Detroit when Jim Bob [Cooter] was our coordinator and ‘Matty P’ [Matt Patricia] was our Head Coach. There were like a few specialties we put on there, but majority of the time, no. Nothing for like the full game just for some specialty stuff.”
Stafford's Quip on Patriots
Before Patricia became the Lions' head coach, he was an assistant under Bill Belichick in New England. During the Belichick era, the Patriots have either been accused of or have had members suspended for multiple accusations of breaking/ bending rules, including videotaping other teams' practices and deflating footballs.
Stafford was asked if the mic in his helmet ever went out. This is what he had to say.
“Yeah, it's happened," stated Stafford. "It happened in New England back in the day a lot [laughter]. But no, it's happened in a few places. Some technical stuff that's above my pay grade. I don't understand all that stuff, but sometimes it happens.”
